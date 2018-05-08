Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 08 2018
By
Khawar Khan

﻿SBTA seals blood bank in Karachi for selling expired blood bags

By
Khawar Khan

Tuesday May 08, 2018

KARACHI: The Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) sealed a blood bank and confiscated as many as 20 expired and contaminated blood bags in a raid conducted on Tuesday.

The SBTA monitoring team raided the blood bank, situated in Lyari, after receiving an official complaint. The blood bank staffers initially resisted the departmental action but were later pressed down by the authorities.

SBTA Chairman Dr Zahid Ansari said that action against illegal blood banks is in full swing. 

The SBTA was established in 2017 after the unanimous passage of Sindh Safe Blood Transfusion Bill from the provincial assembly. The authority register, control and regulate the workings of blood banks and matters related to blood transfusions in the province.

Any person or blood bank found violating any provision of the law is subjected to a prison term lasting six months to five years and fine ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs1 million.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB's money-laundering probe against Nawaz amounts to pre-poll rigging: PM

NAB's money-laundering probe against Nawaz amounts to pre-poll rigging: PM

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz wants probe to determine source of NAB inquiry order against Nawaz

Shehbaz wants probe to determine source of NAB inquiry order against Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP denies media reports on elections date finalisation

ECP denies media reports on elections date finalisation

Updated 2 hours ago
Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Six accused, including two PML-N lawmakers, to be indicted on May 11

Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Six accused, including two PML-N lawmakers, to be indicted on May 11

 Updated 2 hours ago
Taxes levied on petroleum when prices decrease globally: CJP

Taxes levied on petroleum when prices decrease globally: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP vows not to spare those responsible for Balochistan's deplorable state

CJP vows not to spare those responsible for Balochistan's deplorable state

 Updated 4 hours ago
Italian-Pakistani Sana Cheema was strangled: forensic report

Italian-Pakistani Sana Cheema was strangled: forensic report

 Updated 5 hours ago
Prosecution witness cross-examined in Ishaq Dar assets reference

Prosecution witness cross-examined in Ishaq Dar assets reference

Updated 3 hours ago
SC extends deadline to conclude graft cases against Nawaz, family till June 9

SC extends deadline to conclude graft cases against Nawaz, family till June 9

 Updated an hour ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM