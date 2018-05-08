OIC rights commission condemns Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir

An Indian policeman stands guard near shops painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar, August 5, 2016/Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-IPHRC) has strongly condemned the human rights violations in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

In a press release, shared by Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson on Twitter, the IPHRC said it is “appalled by the unrelenting streak of violence perpetrated by Indian Security Forces against innocent Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

“In total disregard of its human rights obligations and respect for well-established international human rights norms, Indian forces continue to use brute force against innocent Kashmiri civilians on different pretexts,” the press release stated.

The commission expressed concern over the continuing killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in the valley.

At least two 20 people, mostly youth, lost their lives in the last week of inhuman and arbitrary crackdown by the Indian occupation forces in the Shopian District of IoK. Dozens of others suffered serious injuries caused by indiscriminate use of live ammunition, pellets and tear gas by Indian forces. A civilian was even crushed under the wheels of an armored vehicle, video of which went viral on social media, despite curbs on internet services.

Condemning the human rights violations, IPHRC extended its condolences to the bereaved families and appealed to the international community, in particular the OIC Member States, to “take cognizance of the ongoing bloodshed and impress the Government of India to put an immediate end to the continuing human rights violations and bring to justice all those who are responsible, without fail.”

The commission also welcomed the pronouncements made by the recently concluded 45th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers concerning the OIC’s principled position on supporting the people of Jammu and Kashmir in achieving their legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination; bringing an end to human rights violations; and resolving the dispute through dialogue in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people, the press release added.