Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday May 08 2018
By
Web Desk

OIC rights commission condemns Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 08, 2018

An Indian policeman stands guard near shops painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar, August 5, 2016/Reuters 

ISLAMABAD: The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-IPHRC) has strongly condemned the human rights violations in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

In a press release, shared by Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson on Twitter, the IPHRC said it is “appalled by the unrelenting streak of violence perpetrated by Indian Security Forces against innocent Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

“In total disregard of its human rights obligations and respect for well-established international human rights norms, Indian forces continue to use brute force against innocent Kashmiri civilians on different pretexts,” the press release stated.

The commission expressed concern over the continuing killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in the valley. 

At least two 20 people, mostly youth, lost their lives in the last week of inhuman and arbitrary crackdown by the Indian occupation forces in the Shopian District of IoK. Dozens of others suffered serious injuries caused by indiscriminate use of live ammunition, pellets and tear gas by Indian forces. A civilian was even crushed under the wheels of an armored vehicle, video of which went viral on social media, despite curbs on internet services.

Condemning the human rights violations, IPHRC extended its condolences to the bereaved families and appealed to the international community, in particular the OIC Member States, to “take cognizance of the ongoing bloodshed and impress the Government of India to put an immediate end to the continuing human rights violations and bring to justice all those who are responsible, without fail.”

New violence hits Indian-occupied Kashmir as death of tourist condemned

Hundreds of police in riot gear patrolled the old quarters of Srinagar amid a new curfew

The commission also welcomed the pronouncements made by the recently concluded 45th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers concerning the OIC’s principled position on supporting the people of Jammu and Kashmir in achieving their legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination; bringing an end to human rights violations; and resolving the dispute through dialogue in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people, the press release added. 

Comments

More From World:

Attackers launch coordinated strikes in Afghan capital with bombs, bullets

Attackers launch coordinated strikes in Afghan capital with bombs, bullets

 Updated 2 hours ago
Anger, dismay, support: how the world sees US withdrawal from Iran deal

Anger, dismay, support: how the world sees US withdrawal from Iran deal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Malaysia's scandal-hit PM faces ex-mentor, 92, in election

Malaysia's scandal-hit PM faces ex-mentor, 92, in election

 Updated 4 hours ago
Syrian state media says Israel attacked just after US quit Iran deal

Syrian state media says Israel attacked just after US quit Iran deal

 Updated 9 hours ago
Stormy Daniels' lawyer alleges Trump attorney Cohen received $500,000 from Russian oligarch

Stormy Daniels' lawyer alleges Trump attorney Cohen received $500,000 from Russian oligarch

 Updated 9 hours ago
Less than one in three Americans support US pullout from Iran deal

Less than one in three Americans support US pullout from Iran deal

 Updated 12 hours ago
Trump decision on Iran is 'psychological warfare': Rouhani

Trump decision on Iran is 'psychological warfare': Rouhani

 Updated 14 hours ago
Peruvian Amazon undergoing deforestation at accelerating pace

Peruvian Amazon undergoing deforestation at accelerating pace

 Updated 16 hours ago
Iranian MPs say Tehran must react 'fiercely' to US pressure over deal: TV

Iranian MPs say Tehran must react 'fiercely' to US pressure over deal: TV

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM