pakistan
Wednesday May 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Four dead, seven injured in traffic accident near Sahianwala Interchange

Wednesday May 09, 2018

FAISALABAD: At least four people were killed and seven wounded Tuesday night when a bus and a semi-trailer truck collided near Sahianwala Interchange, Geo News reported citing authorities.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred when a passenger bus travelling from Multan to Rawalpindi crashed into a semi-trailer, resulting in one part of the bus being completely obliterated.

Of the 11 wounded, three were transported to Allied Hospital in Faisalabad in critical condition. 

Another wounded was taken to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology while three others were administered first aid on the spot.

The police have transported the bodies to a morgue while an investigation is underway. 

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
