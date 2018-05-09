Pakistan witnessed 188% decrease in train accidents last year, claims official

At least 22 people were killed and more than 40 injured when two passenger trains collided at Karachi's Landi Railway Station on November 3, 2016. Photo: AP/file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed a 188% decrease in train accidents in 2017 as compared to the previous year, according to a senior official of Pakistan Railways.



“In 2017, as many as 50 train accidents occurred across the country as compared to 144 accidents in 2016,” a senior official told APP.



One accident occurred after two goods trains collided, while 28 cases of the derailment were reported, he shared, adding that four collisions occurred at manned level crossings and 17 at unmanned level crossings.

He said that Pakistan Railways has taken several measures to prevent accidents which have helped reduce the number of accidents.

About steps taken to control accidents, he said the department upgraded unmanned level crossings throughout the country in collaboration with the respective provincial governments.

“So far the Punjab government has expeditiously undertaken the up-gradation of vulnerable railway crossings and efforts are under way with the remaining provincial governments for immediate allocation of funds for the purpose,” he said.

The official said the Punjab government has earmarked an amount of Rs610.2 million for up-gradation of 75 vulnerable level crossings of which 50 have so far been upgraded.

The Sindh government has provided Rs87 million for upgradation of 15 most vulnerable level crossings which is under tendering process, he added.

The official said the Directorate of Public Relations has produced video messages for circulation over social media to inform the public about the dangers associated with railway crossings, especially those which are unmanned.