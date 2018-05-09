Woman harasses man in rare cybercrime case in Sindh

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last month registered a case against a woman for blackmailing and harassing a man in interior Sindh, a rare example of cybercrime in the country's history.



According to FIA Sindh Director Muneer Sheikh, a man filed a complaint with the agency in April that he was being harassed by a woman using social networking website Facebook and WhatsApp.

The woman blackmailed the man through his objectionable pictures, extorted money from him and further demanded for it.

The victim eventually complained to the FIA Cybercrime Wing, which took action and apprehended the suspect after registration of a first information report (FIR). The FIA officials seized her computer and mobile phone.

During investigations, the woman confessed to harassing the man, however, claimed that she did so after the man refused to marry her.

The FIA, however, closed the case after the matter was settled between the two individuals.

The agency, in the past, initiated one such enquiry, which was disposed before registration of an FIR.