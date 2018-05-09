Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 09 2018
By
Talha Hashmi

Woman harasses man in rare cybercrime case in Sindh

By
Talha Hashmi

Wednesday May 09, 2018

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last month registered a case against a woman for blackmailing and harassing a man in interior Sindh, a rare example of cybercrime in the country's history.

According to FIA Sindh Director Muneer Sheikh, a man filed a complaint with the agency in April that he was being harassed by a woman using social networking website Facebook and WhatsApp.

The woman blackmailed the man through his objectionable pictures, extorted money from him and further demanded for it.

First woman arrested under Pakistan's new cyber-crime law

As per the FIR, Mirza has been charged with “sending threatening, abusive, and lewd messages.”

The victim eventually complained to the FIA Cybercrime Wing, which took action and apprehended the suspect after registration of a first information report (FIR). The FIA officials seized her computer and mobile phone.

During investigations, the woman confessed to harassing the man, however, claimed that she did so after the man refused to marry her.

The FIA, however, closed the case after the matter was settled between the two individuals.

The agency, in the past, initiated one such enquiry, which was disposed before registration of an FIR.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Medical board’s approval needed to meet Ahsan Iqbal: son

Medical board’s approval needed to meet Ahsan Iqbal: son

 Updated 32 minutes ago
PML-N govt has never given importance to parliament: Shah

PML-N govt has never given importance to parliament: Shah

 Updated 2 hours ago
Poor measures in place to curb pollution in Karachi: CJP

Poor measures in place to curb pollution in Karachi: CJP

 Updated 2 hours ago
SJC hearing against high court judges to be partly public, rules SC

SJC hearing against high court judges to be partly public, rules SC

Updated 2 hours ago
Two policemen suspended for ‘torturing man to death’ in Rawalpindi

Two policemen suspended for ‘torturing man to death’ in Rawalpindi

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP summons all airlines' CEOs, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on May 12

CJP summons all airlines' CEOs, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on May 12

 Updated 4 hours ago
Blast near railway track in Dasht town of Balochistan

Blast near railway track in Dasht town of Balochistan

Updated 3 hours ago
Ahead of Ramazan, chicken prices sky high in Lahore

Ahead of Ramazan, chicken prices sky high in Lahore

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB exceeding mandate in several cases, says Nawaz

NAB exceeding mandate in several cases, says Nawaz

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM