Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday May 10 2018
By
AAGENCIES

Man City earn record-breaking farewell for Yaya

By
AAGENCIES

Thursday May 10, 2018

Manchester City´s Yaya Toure during a ceremony after the Premier League match with Brighton & Hove Albion in Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, May 9, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
 

MANCHESTER: Champions Manchester City smashed Premier League records for points earned, goals scored, and the number of wins with Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Brighton.

The team also gave their departing midfield colossus Yaya Toure the ideal Etihad send-off by returning to a record-breaking mode with a 3-1 rout of Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Toure was given the chance to bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium as he was named in Manchester City's side for their home clash.

Goals from Danilo, Bernardo Silva, and Fernandinho saw City — who had suffered a goalless blip against Huddersfield Town on Sunday — take their season’s total to 97 points, eclipsing Chelsea’s Premier League-era record of 95 set in 2004-05.

Ivorian Toure could not land the dream goal to cap his splendid City career but City’s two first-half strikes, separated by a Leonardo Ulloa header for Brighton, ensured another record for most goals in a Premier League campaign.

City, who notched a 105th of the campaign through Fernandinho after the break, can now become the first English top-flight team to finish a season with a century of points and 32 wins should they prevail at Southampton on Sunday.

Toure's farewell

The 34-year-old Ivorian midfielder left the pitch to a huge ovation with five minutes to go. He is leaving the club at the end of the season and was handed the captaincy as the champions planned a night of tributes.

The veteran player has won three Premier League titles and four domestic cups during his eight seasons at City. His outing was his first Premier League start of the season with his previous nine appearances having come off the bench.

Comments

More From Sports:

Ireland-Pakistan Test revives World Cup memories

Ireland-Pakistan Test revives World Cup memories

 Updated 31 minutes ago
ICC charges organiser under corruption code for approaching Sarfraz Ahmed

ICC charges organiser under corruption code for approaching Sarfraz Ahmed

 Updated an hour ago
Darren Lehmann to coach young Aussie talent

Darren Lehmann to coach young Aussie talent

 Updated 3 hours ago
Man Utd confirm Alex Ferguson out of intensive care

Man Utd confirm Alex Ferguson out of intensive care

 Updated 5 hours ago
Williamson hailed for Sunrisers' IPL success

Williamson hailed for Sunrisers' IPL success

 Updated 15 hours ago
Faisalabad Sherdils face Gujrat Warriors in Super Kabaddi League final

Faisalabad Sherdils face Gujrat Warriors in Super Kabaddi League final

Updated 16 hours ago
Imam-ul-Haq eyes Test debut in historic Ireland clash

Imam-ul-Haq eyes Test debut in historic Ireland clash

Updated 16 hours ago
Barca's Roberto handed four-game ban for striking Marcelo

Barca's Roberto handed four-game ban for striking Marcelo

 Updated 18 hours ago
PSG fix €260mn for Neymar amid Real Madrid transfer rumours

PSG fix €260mn for Neymar amid Real Madrid transfer rumours

Updated 19 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM