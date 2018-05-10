Man City earn record-breaking farewell for Yaya

Manchester City´s Yaya Toure during a ceremony after the Premier League match with Brighton & Hove Albion in Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, May 9, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

MANCHESTER: Champions Manchester City smashed Premier League records for points earned, goals scored, and the number of wins with Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Brighton.



The team also gave their departing midfield colossus Yaya Toure the ideal Etihad send-off by returning to a record-breaking mode with a 3-1 rout of Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Toure was given the chance to bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium as he was named in Manchester City's side for their home clash.

Goals from Danilo, Bernardo Silva, and Fernandinho saw City — who had suffered a goalless blip against Huddersfield Town on Sunday — take their season’s total to 97 points, eclipsing Chelsea’s Premier League-era record of 95 set in 2004-05.



Ivorian Toure could not land the dream goal to cap his splendid City career but City’s two first-half strikes, separated by a Leonardo Ulloa header for Brighton, ensured another record for most goals in a Premier League campaign.

City, who notched a 105th of the campaign through Fernandinho after the break, can now become the first English top-flight team to finish a season with a century of points and 32 wins should they prevail at Southampton on Sunday.

Toure's farewell

The 34-year-old Ivorian midfielder left the pitch to a huge ovation with five minutes to go. He is leaving the club at the end of the season and was handed the captaincy as the champions planned a night of tributes.

The veteran player has won three Premier League titles and four domestic cups during his eight seasons at City. His outing was his first Premier League start of the season with his previous nine appearances having come off the bench.