Thursday May 10 2018
GEO NEWS

FIR terms homicide, suicide of two Karachi women 'honour killing'

GEO NEWS

File Photo
 

KARACHI: The case of a teacher allegedly committing suicide after shooting dead her female student on Monday over the latter's refusal to marry the former's brother in the metropolis' Kausar Niazi Colony was revealed to be, in fact, an honour killing, Geo News reported Thursday.

Rabia, a student, was said to have been murdered by her teacher, Nasreen, when she refused her professor's proposal to marry the latter's brother. It has now been disclosed — after a case was filed — that the murders may actually be killings in the name of honour.

As per the first information report (FIR) — filed by the state and against unidentified persons — Rabia's relatives had promised her hand in marriage to a man in Hyderabad. However, the decision was taken without her consent.

Nasreen, the teacher, was said to have been called to make Rabia understand the promise her relatives had made to the man in Hyderabad and convince her to go ahead with their decision.

The case, which comprises clauses of terrorism, murder, and other crimes, also notes that the deceased's relatives had held an illegal jirga as well.

As per the FIR's text, the relatives were reportedly not interested in the registration of a case owing to the fact that an illegal jirga was held earlier.

The FIR further observed that there are significant differences in the relatives' statements recorded with the police.

