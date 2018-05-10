Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 10 2018
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi are married

Thursday May 10, 2018

Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have tied the knot.

The actors took to social media to share the news which comes as a shock to many. 

While media was abuzz with news and pictures of Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor's wedding to Anand Ahuja just two days ago, there were no reports of Dhupia and Bedi's wedding.

Dhupia posted a picture from her wedding with the caption, “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband!”.

Bedi also put up an Instagram and Twitter post with the caption, “Best friend.. now wife!!! Well hello there Mrs Bedi!!!.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also took to Twitter to announce the news. "My darling and most special friend, Neha Dhupia, who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented, Angad Bedi. Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love," he tweeted.

The wedding apparently happened in New Delhi at a gurudwara.

The two had never openly declared their relationship status.

Bedi is popular for films such as Pink, Tiger Zinda Hia and Dear Zindagi. Dhupia, on the other hand, is popular for shows like Roadies and her radio show No Filter Neha.

