PML-N leaders not being threatened to join PTI or face NAB cases: Naeemul Haque

PTI leader Naeemul Haq - File photo

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naeemul Haque on Thursday denied former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s claims that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz members are being threatened to join the Imran Khan-led party.

"I do not agree with Mian Sb's statement that his party members are being threatened to leave," Haque said while speaking to Geo News.

Nawaz while addressing an emergency presser in Islamabad earlier today said, “People from my party [PML-N] are being told they should leave and join PTI or contest elections as independent candidates and if they do not, then NAB will open cases against them."

Commenting on Nawaz’s criticism of NAB for holding an inquiry against him and others for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India, the PTI leader said, “PML-N is undergoing turmoil currently.”

The PTI leader admitted, "NAB has made a mistake."

But he went on to say that suspicions against Nawaz are justified in the past he has laundered money. "NAB did the right thing as Nawaz has laundered so much money in the past," he said.

“NAB did take a step further by issuing a press release of the probe but institutions are supposed to initiate investigations,” he added.

Claiming that the CIA director was not removed from his post over a wrong inquiry, Haque said, "These institutions are supposed to conduct inquiries on initial reports."



