Thursday May 10 2018
What has NAB chairman done that is wrong: Kaira

Thursday May 10, 2018

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing a news conference in Lahore on January 23, 2018 -APP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former information minister Qamar Zaman Kaira reacting to Nawaz Sharif’s press conference questioned what ‘sin’ had been committed by the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In a press conference on Thursday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif demanded that NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal provide proof within 24 hours of money laundering against him. “If you (Javed Iqbal) fail to present evidence, then you should publicly apologise to the nation and resign,” Nawaz demanded.

“What has the NAB chairman done which is so wrong? He just asked for verification of the report,” the PPP leader said regarding the former premier’s demand that the NAB chairman apologises and resigns within 24 hours if he fails to provide evidence against him.

“NAB hasn’t started an investigation against Nawaz or filed a reference,” Kaira said, adding that it is Nawaz’s policy to fight the institutions and create clashes between them.

On Nawaz’s remarks regarding 70 appearances before the court, Kaira shared that delay is being caused by Sharif family’s lawyers. “If their lawyer spent 15 days cross-examining one witness then the case proceedings will be delayed.”

NAB summons Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case

Only PPP can establish South Punjab province, says Bilawal in Layyah

Ahsan Iqbal's health appears to be improving after surgery

Eight dead after truck crushes van in Abbottabad

Punjab announces summer vacations from May 17

5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Islamabad, parts of KP

World future linked to Pakistan, says NSA Janjua

PIA seeks passengers' arrival at new Islamabad airport five hours before international flights

Shehbaz says reconciliation necessary between Nisar and Nawaz

