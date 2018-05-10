Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday May 10 2018
By
AFP

Injured Murray could still return in time for Wimbledon

By
AFP

Thursday May 10, 2018

 Andy Murray hasn´t ruled out returning from his troublesome hip injury in time for Wimbledon, according to his mother Judy. Photo: File
 

LONDON: Andy Murray hasn't ruled out returning from his troublesome hip injury in time for Wimbledon, according to his mother Judy.

Former world number one Murray has been out of action since last year's Wimbledon and underwent hip surgery in January.

Murray had made the grass-court season his target as he continues his rehabilitation and was believed to be ready to play at a Loughborough Challenger event, which starts on May 21.

But reports this week suggested the two-time Wimbledon champion was in danger of missing his home Grand Slam after apparently scaling back his training programme.

However, Murray´s mother is adamant the 30-year-old can still be ready for the start of Wimbledon on July 2.

"His goal was always to be ready for the grass-court season and, fingers crossed, that will happen," Judy Murray told the BBC on Thursday.

"I´m sure when he's got some news he will share that."

Murray has publicly committed himself to the Rosmalen grass-court tournament in the Netherlands that starts on June 11 and is also scheduled to play the prestigious Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen's Club in west London.

Asked if she had any fears about the three-time Grand Slam winner´s career being over, Judy added: "I don´t think so; he´s still got a lot of things he wants to achieve in the game.

"The strength and depth of men's tennis is so great that I don't think anybody would want to come back into that environment unless you are 100 percent.

Comments

More From Sports:

Rooney agrees 'deal in principle' to move to MLS

Rooney agrees 'deal in principle' to move to MLS

 Updated 42 minutes ago
Gujrat Warriors crowned Super Kabaddi League champions

Gujrat Warriors crowned Super Kabaddi League champions

Updated 2 hours ago
English cricket to adopt NFL-style 'Rooney Rule'

English cricket to adopt NFL-style 'Rooney Rule'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Five times Ireland shook the cricket heavyweights

Five times Ireland shook the cricket heavyweights

Updated 4 hours ago
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh T20 series in India

Afghanistan to host Bangladesh T20 series in India

 Updated 5 hours ago
Ireland-Pakistan Test revives World Cup memories

Ireland-Pakistan Test revives World Cup memories

 Updated 9 hours ago
ICC charges organiser under corruption code for approaching Sarfraz Ahmed

ICC charges organiser under corruption code for approaching Sarfraz Ahmed

 Updated 10 hours ago
Darren Lehmann to coach young Aussie talent

Darren Lehmann to coach young Aussie talent

 Updated 11 hours ago
Man Utd confirm Alex Ferguson out of intensive care

Man Utd confirm Alex Ferguson out of intensive care

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM