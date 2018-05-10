Turkey’s Erdogan tells Iran’s Rouhani that US decision on nuclear deal wrong: Turkish source

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani that he found the US decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran to be wrong, a source in Erdogan´s office said. Photo: File

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani that he found the US decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran to be wrong, a source in Erdogan´s office said.



In a phone call, Erdogan also told Rouhani that Turkey wanted the deal to be maintained, after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the United States would pull out from the deal.

US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States was withdrawing from what he called a "defective" multinational nuclear deal with Iran, adding that Washington would, however, reinstate sanctions against the Islamic republic.

"The Iran deal is defective at its core," Trump said in a televised address from the White House. "I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal."

He called Tehran the world's leading state sponsor of terror and decried its influence in the Middle East.

The US president claimed to have proof that Iran had lied about the deal adding that his country had failed to hold Iran's nuclear ambitions.



"Iran nuclear deal doesn't constrain Iran's destabilising activities, including support for terrorism," he said. "The deal has inadequate mechanisms to prevent cheating."

France, Germany, Britain 'regret' Trump's decision

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that France, Germany and Britain regretted US President Donald Trump´s decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"France, Germany, and the UK regret the US decision to leave the JCPOA (Iran deal). The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake," he wrote on Twitter.

"We will work collectively on a broader framework, covering nuclear activity, the post-2025 period, ballistic activity, and stability in the Middle-East, notably Syria, Yemen, and Iraq," he added.

Netanyahu says 'fully supports' Trump's decision

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his strong support for US President Donald Trump's "bold" decision Tuesday to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, which the Israeli leader has repeatedly criticised.

"Israel fully supports President Trump's bold decision today to reject the disastrous nuclear deal," Netanyahu said in a televised address, referring to the multinational accord with his country's main enemy.