pakistan
Thursday May 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

World future linked to Pakistan, says NSA Janjua

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Nasser Khan Janjua on Thursday said that future of the world is linked to Pakistan, adding that the economic bloc of this future lies in Asia.

Janjua said so while addressing a seminar titled 'Peace for Development' organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in Islamabad.

He said that Pakistan would bring the world into the trade corridor.

The NSA said that both Pakistan and Afghanistan have a shared future. "President Ashraf Ghani's offer for peace is very good. This is the first time that such a thing happened; let's all support this."

Speaking with regard to India, he said that Islamabad and New Delhi would have to think whether they were to remain adversaries forever.

"We will have forget the past and move forward," Janjua said, adding that peace between Pakistan and India was synonymous to peace of the entire region.

He said that India had been there in Pakistan's security concerns, however, urged that together they would have to find a way to peace.

"Fighting is not a solution to everything," the NSA added.

