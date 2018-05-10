How cricket's Test nations fared on their debuts

Thursday May 10, 2018
DUBLIN: Ireland will become just the 11th nation to play men´s Test cricket when they face Pakistan at Dublin´s Malahide in a match starting Friday.
Ideally they would like to emulate the feat of Australia, who remain the only side to have won their inaugural Test -- beating England in the first such match, in Melbourne in 1877.
And the Irish will certainly hope that, whatever happens in the days ahead, they avoid the fate of New Zealand, who took 26 years to win their first Test match.
Below is a look at how all the previous 10 Test nations started off and how long they each took to record a win in the format.
First Test match: 1877, Melbourne
Result: Beat England by 45 runs
First Test: 1877, Melbourne
Result: Lost to Australia by 45 runs
Time of first win: 2 weeks, 2 Tests
First Test: 1889, Port Elizabeth
Result: Lost to England by 8 wickets
Time of first win: 7 years, 12 Tests
First Test: 1928, Lord´s
Result: Lost to England by an inns and 58 runs
Time of first win: 2 years, 6 Tests
First Test: 1930, Christchurch
Result: Lost to England by 8 wickets
Time of first win: 26 years, 45 Tests
First Test: 1932, Lord´s
Result: Lost to England by 158 runs
Time of first win: 20 years, 25 Tests
First Test: 1952, Delhi
Result: Lost to India by an inns and 70 runs
Time of first win: 1 week, two Tests
First Test: 1982, Colombo
Result: Lost to England by 7 wkts
Time of first win: 3 years, 14 Tests
First Test: 1992, Harare
Result: Drew with India
Time of first win: 3 years, 11 Tests
First Test: 2000, Dhaka
Result: Lost to India by 9 wkts
Time of first win: 5 years, 35 Tests