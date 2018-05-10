Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday May 10 2018
By
AFP

How cricket's Test nations fared on their debuts

By
AFP

Thursday May 10, 2018

Ireland and Pakistan captains pose with the trophy ahead of the lone Test. Photo: Cricket Ireland 

DUBLIN: Ireland will become just the 11th nation to play men´s Test cricket when they face Pakistan at Dublin´s Malahide in a match starting Friday.

Ideally they would like to emulate the feat of Australia, who remain the only side to have won their inaugural Test -- beating England in the first such match, in Melbourne in 1877.

And the Irish will certainly hope that, whatever happens in the days ahead, they avoid the fate of New Zealand, who took 26 years to win their first Test match.

Below is a look at how all the previous 10 Test nations started off and how long they each took to record a win in the format.

Australia

First Test match: 1877, Melbourne

Result: Beat England by 45 runs

England

First Test: 1877, Melbourne

Result: Lost to Australia by 45 runs

Time of first win: 2 weeks, 2 Tests

South Africa

First Test: 1889, Port Elizabeth

Result: Lost to England by 8 wickets

Time of first win: 7 years, 12 Tests

West Indies

First Test: 1928, Lord´s

Result: Lost to England by an inns and 58 runs

Time of first win: 2 years, 6 Tests

New Zealand

First Test: 1930, Christchurch

Result: Lost to England by 8 wickets

Time of first win: 26 years, 45 Tests

India

First Test: 1932, Lord´s

Result: Lost to England by 158 runs

Time of first win: 20 years, 25 Tests

Pakistan

First Test: 1952, Delhi

Result: Lost to India by an inns and 70 runs

Time of first win: 1 week, two Tests

Sri Lanka

First Test: 1982, Colombo

Result: Lost to England by 7 wkts

Time of first win: 3 years, 14 Tests

Zimbabwe

First Test: 1992, Harare

Result: Drew with India

Time of first win: 3 years, 11 Tests

Bangladesh

First Test: 2000, Dhaka

Result: Lost to India by 9 wkts

Time of first win: 5 years, 35 Tests

More From Sports:

Ireland take on Pakistan in country's first-ever Test match

Ireland take on Pakistan in country's first-ever Test match

 Updated 3 minutes ago
First Tour de Khunjrab to begin today from Gilgit

First Tour de Khunjrab to begin today from Gilgit

Updated 3 hours ago
Ireland aim for upset on Test debut

Ireland aim for upset on Test debut

 Updated 5 hours ago
Nadal breaks McEnroe's 34-year-record in Madrid

Nadal breaks McEnroe's 34-year-record in Madrid

Updated 7 hours ago
Rooney agrees 'deal in principle' to move to MLS

Rooney agrees 'deal in principle' to move to MLS

 Updated 17 hours ago
Gujrat Warriors crowned Super Kabaddi League champions

Gujrat Warriors crowned Super Kabaddi League champions

Updated 18 hours ago
English cricket to adopt NFL-style 'Rooney Rule'

English cricket to adopt NFL-style 'Rooney Rule'

 Updated 20 hours ago
Injured Murray could still return in time for Wimbledon

Injured Murray could still return in time for Wimbledon

 Updated 21 hours ago
Five times Ireland shook the cricket heavyweights

Five times Ireland shook the cricket heavyweights

Updated 20 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM