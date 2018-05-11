Balochistan govt to announce provincial budget today

Photo: File

QUETTA: Adviser to Balochistan CM on Finance Ruqayya Saeed would be presenting the provincial budget today with a total outlay of more than Rs350 billion for fiscal year 2018-19.

According to sources in the Balochistan government, allocation of Rs56.54 billion has been recommended for the education sector, Rs38.09 for security and Rs19.41 for health.

The budget deficit is likely to stand at Rs60 billion.

On the other hand, recommendations have also been made for an increase of 10% in salaries of government employees, whereas 7,000 new vacancies have been requested in various public departments.

Budget for Balochistan was approved at a meeting of the provincial cabinet in April.

During the meeting, cabinet decided the budget would be people-friendly with maximum relief for the public. The meeting approved sale of wheat stock available with the food department under the open market policy so that the stock could be saved from wastage.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who presided over the meeting, said the government was trying to provide maximum relief to people by allocating sufficient funds to the education and health sectors.