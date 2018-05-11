Can't connect right now! retry
Nawaz vows not to step back from NAB chairman issue

Friday May 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that he will not take a step back on the issue of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

On Thursday, Nawaz had demanded the NAB chairman to present proof of money-laundering against him within 24 hours or resign.

He made the remarks while addressing a press conference following NAB's decision to probe alleged laundering of $4.9 billion to India by Nawaz and others. 

Following the NAB statement, the World Bank had refuted the media report on which it was based, stating that its Remittances and Migration Report did not mention money laundering or name individuals.

Talking with reporters inside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him today, the three-time premier said how much worse can things get now, adding that such situations did not even occur during dictatorships.

Referring to the NAB chairman’s recent decision to launch a money-laundering probe against the former premier, Nawaz said this is not a minor issue but a serious matter.

We have called a meeting of the party’s central executive committee today to discuss the issue, the Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo informed.

Those who disqualified me from Parliament for life and then denied me from party presidency should think about what they are doing to the country.

Nawaz also said that he spoke with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi yesterday about the ongoing situation in the country.

Sharing a story, Nawaz said an SP in Rajanpur once admonished a constable over poor cleanliness, saying he would be transferred for laxity. “The constable shot back saying his superior can do as he pleases since there is no police station after Rajanpur and no rank below constable,” Nawaz added. 

PML-N CEC meeting at Punjab House 

Later, after Nawaz arrived at the Punjab House, the meeting of the party's central executive committee started. 

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Zafar ul Haq, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Ayaz Sadiq were attending the meeting. 

Also in attendance were Maryam Nawaz, Marriyum Aurangzeb,  Saad Rafique, Mushahid Hussain, AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider, Barjees Tahir, Pervaiz Rashid and Rana Sanaullah, among others.

During the meeting, the former premier condemned the latest NAB probe against him. He claimed the NAB chairman is taking revenge in the name of "accountability".

He also added NAB has turned into a prejudiced department. Sharif reiterated that the if the NAB chairman does not apologise, he will be forced to take legal action.

Sharif also announced the formation of a party parliamentary board and an election cell to discuss the awarding of party ticket to in the upcoming elections.

