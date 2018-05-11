Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 11 2018
By
Web Desk

Khurram Dastgir given additional portfolio of Foreign Ministry

By
Web Desk

Friday May 11, 2018

Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan. Photo: File

Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan was given the additional portfolio of Foreign Ministry on Friday.

The post of foreign minister had been vacated following Khawaja Asif’s disqualification on April 26. The former foreign minister was disqualified by the Islamabad High Court under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution for failing to disclose his employment in a UAE company and the monthly salary he was receiving.

Dastgir was given the post of defence minister in August 2017 when Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi formed a new cabinet following Nawaz Sharif's ouster.

IHC disqualifies Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif under Article 62(1)(f)

IHC larger bench had reserved verdict on April 10 on PTI leader Usman Dar's petition against Asif's foreign employment

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker from Gujranwala served as the minister for commerce from 2014 to 2017.

Dastgir studied engineering at California Institute of Technology and economics at Bowdoin College before being elected to National Assembly in 2008. 

After getting re-elected to the National Assembly in 2013, he was appointed as Minister for State for Science and Technology, Minister of State for Privatisation and Minister of State for Commerce until he was made Minister for Commerce in 2014.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

COAS says hostile action along frontiers shall be responded befittingly: ISPR

COAS says hostile action along frontiers shall be responded befittingly: ISPR

 Updated 33 minutes ago
Over 14 hours load shedding hit Karachi

Over 14 hours load shedding hit Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistan’s progress linked to Karachi’s development, says PM Abbasi

Pakistan’s progress linked to Karachi’s development, says PM Abbasi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz says spirit still high despite disqualification

Nawaz says spirit still high despite disqualification

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Mazari calls for expelling Americans working for NGOs, aid agencies

Mazari calls for expelling Americans working for NGOs, aid agencies

 Updated 5 hours ago
Hyderabad SSP suspends policeman after getting stuck in traffic: sources

Hyderabad SSP suspends policeman after getting stuck in traffic: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal chose government hospital for treatment to reinforce public trust, says son

Ahsan Iqbal chose government hospital for treatment to reinforce public trust, says son

 Updated 8 hours ago
PML-N asks NAB chief to provide proof against Nawaz or step down

PML-N asks NAB chief to provide proof against Nawaz or step down

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former law minister Zahid Hamid announces he won't contest next general elections

Former law minister Zahid Hamid announces he won't contest next general elections

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM