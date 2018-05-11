Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday May 11 2018
By
AFP

China sends fighter jets near Taiwan in latest show of force

By
AFP

Friday May 11, 2018

Taiwan has accused China of 'sabre rattling' with its air and naval drills near the island recently. Photo: AFP

TAIPEI: China sent fighter jets and other military aircraft near Taiwan Friday in the latest of a series of drills which Beijing has said are aimed at the island’s "independence forces".

Taiwan’s defence ministry said multiple H-6K bombers, reconnaissance planes and transport aircraft flew over the Bashi Channel, south of Taiwan, and over the Miyako Strait, near Japan’s Okinawa Island, in a drill Friday morning.

It was the first time that China’s Su-35 fighters were sent over the Bashi Channel, the ministry said, while J-11 fighters and early warning aircraft also took part.

The ministry assured the public in a statement that it was able to fully monitor Chinese naval and air drills and "take effective responsive measures to ensure defence security".

China sees democratically governed Taiwan — which has never formally declared independence from the mainland — as a renegade part of its territory to be brought back into the fold, and has not ruled out reunification by force.

The Chinese defence ministry confirmed in a statement Friday that it was the first time Su-35s flew over the Bashi Channel, hailing it as a "new breakthrough, highlighting the new enhancements to the Air Force’s combat capability".

Beijing has stepped up military patrols around Taiwan and used diplomatic pressure to isolate it internationally since President Tsai Ing-wen, of the traditionally pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, took office in 2016.

Last month, China’s air force said the series of operations were meant to "strengthen its capacity to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity". Defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian told a monthly press conference that they were "directed against Taiwan independence forces and activities in the island".

Taiwan has accused Beijing of "sabre rattling" and trying to stoke regional tensions with its recent spate of drills.

Taipei has announced that it will practise thwarting a Chinese "invasion" in annual live fire drills in June by simulating surprise coastal assaults.

Comments

More From World:

Amir Khan to develop boxing academies in Gwadar

Amir Khan to develop boxing academies in Gwadar

Updated 24 minutes ago
At least one hurt in school shooting near Los Angeles: report

At least one hurt in school shooting near Los Angeles: report

 Updated 18 minutes ago
Iran turns to diplomacy amid high regional tensions

Iran turns to diplomacy amid high regional tensions

 Updated 3 hours ago
Turkey's Erdogan calls interest rates

Turkey's Erdogan calls interest rates "mother of all evil", lira slides

 Updated 3 hours ago
US man shot by his own dog

US man shot by his own dog

 Updated 3 hours ago
China welcomes DPRK and US leaders summit in Singapore

China welcomes DPRK and US leaders summit in Singapore

 Updated 6 hours ago
MQM founder loses case to Geo in UK

MQM founder loses case to Geo in UK

 Updated 8 hours ago
Malaysia's Mahathir says king willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

Malaysia's Mahathir says king willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

 Updated 9 hours ago
Russia, after Netanyahu visit, backs off Syria S-300 missile supplies

Russia, after Netanyahu visit, backs off Syria S-300 missile supplies

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM