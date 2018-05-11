Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday May 11 2018
By
AFP

US man shot by his own dog

By
AFP

Friday May 11, 2018

A 51-year-old man from Iowa was shot by his own dog while playing with the pet in his home, local media reported Friday. Photo: File
 

WASHINGTON: A 51-year-old man from Iowa was shot by his own dog while playing with the pet in his home, local media reported Friday.

Richard Remme of Fort Dodge was encouraging his dog Balew, a cross between a pit bull and a labrador, to jump on his lap as he lay on his sofa when the dog apparently flicked the safety catch off the 9mm pistol he was carrying in his belt.

"I was lying on the couch, and we were horsing around, me and the dog. And I was tossing him off my lap, and he was jumping back on my lap," he told The Messenger newspaper after being discharged from hospital.

"Apparently he bumped the safety one time, and when he bounded back over one of his toes went right down into the trigger guard," the injured dog owner said.

"It has a trigger safety as well as a thumb safety, and he managed to hit both of them, and it discharged and went into my leg, did no major damage to anything."

Remme called 911 and told the emergency dispatcher, "My dog shot me."

"I've never heard of that," the city police chief Roger Porter told the paper.

"I've heard of guns dropping and going off on the floor, and horsing around and guns going off. I can't say I've heard a dog story before."

"Only in America can you get shot by your dog," said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, an organization pushing for stricter gun controls in the United States.

Comments

More From World:

Amir Khan to develop boxing academies in Gwadar

Amir Khan to develop boxing academies in Gwadar

Updated 23 minutes ago
At least one hurt in school shooting near Los Angeles: report

At least one hurt in school shooting near Los Angeles: report

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Iran turns to diplomacy amid high regional tensions

Iran turns to diplomacy amid high regional tensions

 Updated 3 hours ago
Turkey's Erdogan calls interest rates

Turkey's Erdogan calls interest rates "mother of all evil", lira slides

 Updated 3 hours ago
China welcomes DPRK and US leaders summit in Singapore

China welcomes DPRK and US leaders summit in Singapore

 Updated 6 hours ago
China sends fighter jets near Taiwan in latest show of force

China sends fighter jets near Taiwan in latest show of force

 Updated 6 hours ago
MQM founder loses case to Geo in UK

MQM founder loses case to Geo in UK

 Updated 8 hours ago
Malaysia's Mahathir says king willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

Malaysia's Mahathir says king willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

 Updated 9 hours ago
Russia, after Netanyahu visit, backs off Syria S-300 missile supplies

Russia, after Netanyahu visit, backs off Syria S-300 missile supplies

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM