Amir Khan to develop boxing academies in Gwadar

Amir Khan hoped that CPIC’s projects will attract people to shift to Pakistan because Gwadar is the next Dubai of Pakistan where all natural resources exist and offer great opportunities

LONDON: British-Pakistani boxing star Amir Khan has said that Pakistan is a haven for investors and that he will be establishing many training academies for boxing in Gwadar and some other cities in Pakistan.

Khan said he will be working with leading real estate developer CPIC for the purpose.

The boxer, who recently made his comeback with a big win in the arena, was talking to media here in London at the two day pre-launch event of the China-Pak Golf Estates in Gwadar.

He said that CPIC is helping build Gwadar as a destination where people from all over the world can reside and invest to secure their future.

“I believe and support CPIC’s real estate projects which is hope for the future. I am really excited that people are going to invest in their beautiful homeland,” he said.

Amir Khan hoped that CPIC’s projects will attract people to shift to Pakistan because Gwadar is the next Dubai of Pakistan where all natural resources exist and offer great opportunities.

“The project is not only beneficial for us but for the people from all walks of life from abroad,” the boxer said.

He also said that security in the city has increased. “The Army of Pakistan is supporting and protecting the investors and their investments as well.”

He said that the CPIC will be building many academies of boxing training for young people of Pakistan to give them a chance for their growth in field of boxing. “We also will build fitness gyms in Pakistan fully equipped with latest machines.”

Talking to Geo News, Mark Savage, the Chief Commercial Officer of CPIC, said that they are focusing on USD 62 billion investment through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “We are proud to bring high-quality standards of excellence in real estate marketing in Pakistan, that is why we are working with top-end construction firm of China to ensure that we deliver best results,” said Mr. Savage.

He said that all their developments are done with collaboration of Chines construction companies.

Responding to a question, Mr. Savage said that China-Pak Golf Estates has a GDV of $265 million with over 1,800 homes and is the first GDA-approved golf community in Gwadar.

He said that within this gated community there will be high standard schools, hospitals, leisure centres and much more to live a high quality of life.