Saturday May 12 2018
GEO NEWS

Hindu merchant, son shot dead during robbery attempt in Hub

GEO NEWS

Saturday May 12, 2018

HUB: Two people, including a trader and his son, were shot dead Friday night during a robbery attempt here in the city while returning from a nearby town, Geo News reported.

Jaipal Das, a Hindu merchant was travelling back to Hub from Gadani with his son Haresh when they were stopped by dacoits, who, during the robbery attempt, shot dead both of them over resistance, police said.

People consequently took to protest on the Karachi-Quetta road, which led to a traffic blockage, authorities added.

The deceased's bodies were transferred to Jam Ghulam Qadir Government Hospital, Hub, police noted.

