Car rams into bike in Karachi, killing couple, wounding three children

File Photo

KARACHI: At least two people were killed and three others — all minors — during a traffic accident Friday night here on the city's Liaquatabad Underpass, Geo News reported, citing rescue sources.



A car ploughed into a motorcycle, instantly killing the woman, Nosheen, and wounding her three children as well as her husband, Moeen, who succumbed to his injuries while being operated upon in the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, officials said.

The children, however, were not in critical condition.

Rescue authorities said the driver of the car — yet to be identified — fled with his vehicle.

The deceased's bodies have been moved to the morgue.

