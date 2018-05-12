Can't connect right now! retry
Geo News obtains CCTV footage of Lyari attack on PML-N leader

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday May 12, 2018

Image: Geo.tv via Geo News/CCTV/Screenshot

KARACHI: Geo News obtained Friday night the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of an alleged gun-and-grenade attack on a local leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member, alongside three others, that took place two days prior in Lyari.

The video clip shows unidentified men riding up to Aqeel Rehmani, a member of the ruling PML-N, and opening fire on him before fleeing the scene. The political worker had received six gunshot wounds in the attack.

Rehmani, who has also been targetted previously in another attack, was subsequently transferred to the Civil Hospital, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) said. The latest one marks the eighth assault on him.

Retaliatory gunfire by Rehmani's bodyguard, however, managed to injure two of the suspects, who, while fleeing, resorted to attacking the group with a hand grenade.

A man named Imran was wounded during the grenade attack, police said, adding that civilians nearby managed to capture and hand over a suspect — identified as Usman — to the Rangers.

LEAs also arrested another suspect, identified as Asad Baloch, in a wounded state. The suspect is said to be the son of Rehman Dakait's brother, Rahim Karinde.

Baloch, who was recently released from prison, was also allegedly the one who attacked Rehmani, the PML-N leader, earlier.

