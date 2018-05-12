Pakistan name squad for ACC Women's T-20 Asia Cup

Photo: File

LAHORE: Women’s National Selection Committee Chairman Jalaluddin has announced a 15-member squad for Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women’s T-20 Asia Cup scheduled for this year in Malaysia.

Six teams will be taking part in this year's edition ie Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The tournament will take place from June 3 to June 10 in Malaysia.

India is the defending champions having defeated Pakistan in the final by 17 runs.

Squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Bibi Nahida, Javeria Wadood, Syeda Nain Fatimah, Ameema Sohail, Sidra Noor, Nida Rashid, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Mir, Nashra Sundhu, Anum Ameen, Natalia Parvaiz, Diana Baig and Javeria Rauf.