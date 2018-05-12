Cyclists pedal towards Sost in second stage of Tour de Khunjreb

GILGIT: The first international cycling race, Tour de Khunjerab, has entered its second stage with the cyclists making their way to Sost.



The second stage kicked off from Rakaposhi with the cyclists making their way to Sost. The participants will be covering a distance of 71 kilometres in the second stage.



Abdul Razzaq from Team Balochistan won the first leg of Tour de Khunjerab.



The third and final stage of the race will take place on May 13, when the race would end at the Pakistan-China border, in Khunjerab that lies at an elevation of 15,300 feet

Over a hundred cyclists — including those from other countries — in 12 teams will take part in the race.



According to Gilgit Division Commissioner Usman Ahmed, strict security measures were in place to ensure safety of the cyclists. He said traffic would be suspended at Karakoram Highway when cyclists would be passing from there.

International cyclists participating in the race have come from United States, Afghanistan, Switzerland, Australia, and Britain announced Pakistan Cycling Federation President Haroon and Director Muhammad Iqbal while speaking to media on May 9.