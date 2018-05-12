Sana Safinaz latest collection a tribute to dynamic Pakistani women of 21st century

The latest collection of fashion powerhouse Sana Safinaz is unapologetically feminine and a tribute to all the dynamic Pakistani women of the 21st Century.

The 2018 Luxury Collection is the perfect combination of classic and contemporary.

The collection features dreamy pearl embroidery in Art Deco patterns rendered by hand onto rich fabrics such as gauze and chiffon – the same ethos that inspires their bridal couture for a fraction of the price.

This collection is yet another example of Sana and Safinaz breaking the boundaries of the fashion industry and creating elegant luxury wear accessible to the average Pakistani woman.