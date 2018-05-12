Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 12 2018
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Quantico' gets cancelled

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 12, 2018

Priyanka Chopra. Photo: ABC

Action drama television show Quantico, starring Priyanka Chopra has received the axe.

In what was possibly a nightmare for television shows on Friday night, nine shows were shown the door including drama Quantico which features Chopra as an FBI recruit framed for a bombing attack.

The show’s current season, which premiered last month, will continue to air through mid-July, reported Variety.

So far the show had managed to attract a viewership of 2.3 million in total. Chopra even won two People’s Choice Awards for her performance as Agent Alex Parrish in the show.

The series also stars Josh Hopkins, Jake McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis, Yasmine Al Massri, Johanna Braddy, Tate Ellington, Graham Rogers, Anabelle Acosta, Russell Tovey, Pearl Thusi, Blair Underwood, Marlee Matlin and Alan Powell.

However, Quantico is not the only show that has faced the axe. A slew of other shows have also been cancelled as well, which includes The Mick, Zach Braff starrer Alex, Inc, Marvel series Inhumans, Deception, The Crossing, Designated Survivor, Lucifer and The Last Man on Earth.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Manto teaser gives a glimpse into tumultuous life of rebel writer

Manto teaser gives a glimpse into tumultuous life of rebel writer

 Updated 2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth gives consent for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage

Queen Elizabeth gives consent for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage

 Updated 2 hours ago
Cate Blanchett leads 82-woman Cannes red carpet #MeToo protest

Cate Blanchett leads 82-woman Cannes red carpet #MeToo protest

Updated 5 hours ago
Himesh Reshammiya marries actor Sonia Kapoor

Himesh Reshammiya marries actor Sonia Kapoor

 Updated 23 hours ago
Mahira Khan's first pictures from Cannes will leave you stunned

Mahira Khan's first pictures from Cannes will leave you stunned

 Updated 24 hours ago
Guide to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding on May 19

Guide to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding on May 19

 Updated yesterday
Meesha’s counsels urge Ali to withdraw 'false' notice, apologise for 'wrongs against women'

Meesha’s counsels urge Ali to withdraw 'false' notice, apologise for 'wrongs against women'

 Updated yesterday
Women action heroes take over Cannes as #MeToo gets real

Women action heroes take over Cannes as #MeToo gets real

 Updated yesterday
Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut dazzle on Cannes red carpet

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut dazzle on Cannes red carpet

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM