Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Quantico' gets cancelled

Priyanka Chopra. Photo: ABC

Action drama television show Quantico, starring Priyanka Chopra has received the axe.

In what was possibly a nightmare for television shows on Friday night, nine shows were shown the door including drama Quantico which features Chopra as an FBI recruit framed for a bombing attack.

The show’s current season, which premiered last month, will continue to air through mid-July, reported Variety.

So far the show had managed to attract a viewership of 2.3 million in total. Chopra even won two People’s Choice Awards for her performance as Agent Alex Parrish in the show.

The series also stars Josh Hopkins, Jake McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis, Yasmine Al Massri, Johanna Braddy, Tate Ellington, Graham Rogers, Anabelle Acosta, Russell Tovey, Pearl Thusi, Blair Underwood, Marlee Matlin and Alan Powell.

However, Quantico is not the only show that has faced the axe. A slew of other shows have also been cancelled as well, which includes The Mick, Zach Braff starrer Alex, Inc, Marvel series Inhumans, Deception, The Crossing, Designated Survivor, Lucifer and The Last Man on Earth.