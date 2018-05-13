Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday May 13 2018
By
REUTERS

Rouhani says Iran may remain part of nuclear accord

By
REUTERS

Sunday May 13, 2018

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Photo: File

DUBAI: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reiterated on Sunday that Tehran would remain committed to its 2015 nuclear deal if its interests can be protected and said the US withdrawal from the accord was a “violation of morals”.

“The US withdrawal ... is a violation of morals, the correct way to carry out politics and diplomacy and against international regulations,” Rouhani during a meeting with visiting Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena.

“If the remaining five countries continue to abide by the agreement, Iran will remain in the deal despite the will of America,” Rouhani said in remarks carried by state television.

US President Donald Trump’s decision on Tuesday to pull out of the nuclear deal has upset European allies, cast uncertainty over global oil supplies and raised the risk of conflict in the Middle East.

Trump announces US withdrawal from 'defective' Iran deal

'US to institute highest level of sanctions on Iran; other countries could also be sanctioned'

Iran has said it will stay committed to the deal, to which Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia are also signatories, if powers still backing the agreement can ensure it is protected from sanctions against key sectors of its economy such as oil.

In what is seen as a last-ditch effort to save the accord after Washington’s withdrawal, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has embarked on a tour of world powers.

More From World:

Paris knife attacker was French citizen born in Chechnya

Paris knife attacker was French citizen born in Chechnya

 Updated 2 hours ago
Top Hariri aides out after poor showing in Lebanon vote

Top Hariri aides out after poor showing in Lebanon vote

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistani students perform at Tsinghua University in Beijing

Pakistani students perform at Tsinghua University in Beijing

Updated 9 hours ago
PM Abadi ahead in Iraqi election, followed by Sadr

PM Abadi ahead in Iraqi election, followed by Sadr

Updated 10 hours ago
At least six dead as blasts, gunfire rock Afghan city: officials

At least six dead as blasts, gunfire rock Afghan city: officials

 Updated 9 hours ago
Polls suggest BJP may be leading party in India's Karnataka

Polls suggest BJP may be leading party in India's Karnataka

 Updated 13 hours ago
Around 250 British-Pakistanis elected in May 3 local elections in England

Around 250 British-Pakistanis elected in May 3 local elections in England

Updated 13 hours ago
China's first home-built aircraft carrier sets out for sea trials

China's first home-built aircraft carrier sets out for sea trials

 Updated 15 hours ago
'Change is coming', Britain's Labour warns governing Conservatives

'Change is coming', Britain's Labour warns governing Conservatives

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM