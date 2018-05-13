Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 13 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Qalandars’ Fawad Rana conferred with ‘Pride of Lahore’ award

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday May 13, 2018

Lahore Qalandars chairman Fawad Rana receiving the award from PM Abbasi 

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars may not have won any PSL editions so far, but the franchise has managed to win many hearts with its on- and off-the-field efforts for cricket’s development in the country.

In acknowledgement of Lahore Qalandars’ developmental efforts, Fawad Rana – the chairman of the franchise – has been conferred with the ‘Pride of Lahore Achievement’ award by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

In a ceremony held in Lahore on Sunday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi presented Rana with a medal and a glittering emblem of Minar-e-Pakistan.

Qalandars’ head coach Aqib Javed was also awarded a special medal for his services.

An earlier letter from Secretary General of LCCI, addressed to Fawad Rana, stated that “this is a sign of your commitment towards the development of the nation.”

The Qalandars chairman expressed his delight at being presented with the ‘Pride of Lahore’ award.

“It’s a great honour for me to be receiving this award. I hope I continue to work towards the betterment of my country in the years to come,” he said after receiving the award.

