Qalandars’ Fawad Rana conferred with ‘Pride of Lahore’ award

Lahore Qalandars chairman Fawad Rana receiving the award from PM Abbasi

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars may not have won any PSL editions so far, but the franchise has managed to win many hearts with its on- and off-the-field efforts for cricket’s development in the country.

In acknowledgement of Lahore Qalandars’ developmental efforts, Fawad Rana – the chairman of the franchise – has been conferred with the ‘Pride of Lahore Achievement’ award by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

In a ceremony held in Lahore on Sunday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi presented Rana with a medal and a glittering emblem of Minar-e-Pakistan.

Qalandars’ head coach Aqib Javed was also awarded a special medal for his services.

An earlier letter from Secretary General of LCCI, addressed to Fawad Rana, stated that “this is a sign of your commitment towards the development of the nation.”

The Qalandars chairman expressed his delight at being presented with the ‘Pride of Lahore’ award.

“It’s a great honour for me to be receiving this award. I hope I continue to work towards the betterment of my country in the years to come,” he said after receiving the award.