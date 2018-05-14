Over 4,000 officers recruited in Sindh Police without due diligence: report

File Photo

KARACHI: The Sindh Police recruited as many as 4,748 officers illegally and without due diligence during a three-year period from 2012 to 2015, a report — submitted to the Supreme Court and obtained by Geo News on Sunday — stated.

Compiled and submitted to the highest judicial authority by Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, the additional inspector-general of police (IGP) in the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for Sindh, the report said most of these "wrong" recruits were employed in the Sindh Reserve Police.

According to the details of the investigative report submitted in the SC's Karachi registry, 19,360 recruits were hired in total during the aforementioned three-year timeframe.

Of these, 4,748 officers were recruited illegally and without due diligence, with officers hired in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, and Nawabshah.



Those hired illegally and without due diligence are recruits of the Sindh Reserve Police, Department of Training, Special Branch, and the Department of Transport and Telecommunication.

The second in the list of highest number of officers recruited illegally and without due diligence, according to the report, is Hyderabad, followed by Larkana.

Sources, on the other hand, also revealed that strong words have been used in the report for all those hired illegally and without due diligence.



