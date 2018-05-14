Do not want position of convener as charity: Farooq Sattar

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar. Photo: File

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar has decided to hand over his charge to the party’s Bahadurabad group, announcing he would not participate in the general elections.

While speaking to party workers at KMC ground in PIB Colony Sunday night, Sattar said he did not want MQM-P’s convenership as charity. “If any issues occur during the elections I would be held responsible for that.”

There is no need of a leader who does not hold any powers.

However, MQM Bahadurabad faction expressed disappointment over Sattar’s statement. The faction’s spokesperson said Rabita Committee made all possible efforts to do away with the impression of division. He added they would not respond to Sattar’s statements as it would augment hostility.

The terms between MQM-P’s Bahadurabad and PIB factions have been fluctuation since the past few months.

MQM-P split into two groups after differences in the party came to the fore in February over the matter of tickets for Senate elelections that took place on March 3. On group was led by Sattar while the other by another senior leader of the party, Amir Khan.

Subsequently, the Bahadurabad group ousted Sattar from the post of convener, in response to which the party leader dissolved the Rabita Committee announcing intra-party elections. Sattar managed to get back his position after the intra-party elections, when he was voted in again as MQM-P’s convener.