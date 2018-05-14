Four suicide bombers dead in Indonesia police HQ attack: authorities

Police outside the station following blast. Photo: Reuters

SURABAYA: Four militants on motorcycles blew themselves up at a police headquarters in Indonesia's second city Surabaya on Monday, police said, wounding at least 10 people including officers a day after a deadly wave of suicide bombings hit churches.

A young girl who was with the group survived the attack, police said as they revised their initial report that two suicide bombers had participated.

"There were four perpetrators riding two motorcycles who have been confirmed dead, their identity is still being verified," said East Java police spokesperson Frans Barung Mangera.

"A child who was with them, an eight-year-old girl... has been taken to the hospital."

On Sunday, a wave of blasts including a suicide bombing struck outside churches in Surabaya, killing at least 11 and wounding 40 others, police said.

At least one of the attackers was killed when they detonated their bomb at Santa Maria. It was not clear if any other perpetrators were among those killed or injured.



The archipelago nation of some 17,000 islands has long struggled with militancy and has suffered a series of attacks in the past 15 years – including the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, in the country's worst-ever terror attack.

A sustained crackdown weakened the most dangerous networks but the emergence of Daesh has proved a potent new rallying cry for radicals.