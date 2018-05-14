PAT petitions LHC seeking treason trial against Nawaz

Pakistan Awami Tehreek has filed a treason petition against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court in light of Nawaz’s controversial remarks on 2008 Mumbai attacks. Photo: file

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek has filed a treason petition against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court in light of Nawaz’s controversial remarks on 2008 Mumbai attacks.



The petition, which has been filed by PAT’s Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, states that Nawaz maligned Pakistan and its institutions. “Nawaz's statement is tantamount to treason. Instructions should be given to register a treason case against Nawaz Sharif,” the petition added.

Moreover, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also submitted two resolutions against Nawaz in the Punjab Assembly. The resolutions have been submitted by opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Dr Murad Raas.

Nawaz has been silent on the matter of Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav and ongoing atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the resolution states, adding that Nawaz is spreading poison against the state.

Nawaz, in a recent interview to Dawn newspaper, had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

His remarks were played up by the Indian media as an admission of Pakistan's involvement in the terrorist attacks, even though similar questions and statements have been raised from civilian and security officials in Pakistan earlier.

Following this, a National Security Committee was also held earlier in the day to discuss Nawaz Sharif's recent "misleading media statement".

The top brass of military leadership, including Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar attended the meeting, held at the PM House.