Monday May 14 2018
PSX plunges by over 1,000 points after Nawaz’s Mumbai attacks remarks

Monday May 14, 2018

The ongoing political uncertainty in the country has taken its toll on the Pakistan Stock Exchange-PSX 

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday saw a downfall of 1,095 points as the political situation in country remains uncertain after controversial remarks by former premier Nawaz Sharif regarding Mumbai attacks.

The benchmark KSE-100 index closed at 42,498 points, recording a negative change of 2.51%.

The index recorded high and low of 43,594 points and 42,431 points, respectively.

The country has been facing an uncertain political situation since former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's statement on 2008 Mumbai attacks. 

Nawaz, in a recent interview to Dawn newspaper, had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

His remarks were played up by the Indian media as an admission of Pakistan's involvement in the terrorist attacks, even though similar questions and statements have been raised from civilian and security officials in Pakistan earlier.

Following the backlash on international and local media, a National Security Committee meeting was held. 

The National Security Committee (NSC) has categorically denied former premier Nawaz Sharif's recent statement on the 2008 Mumbai attacks and unanimously termed it "completely false and misleading".

The NSC, which met under the chair of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday, said in its statement that the country's top civil and military leadership conducted a detailed review of Nawaz's statement printed in a newspaper interview on Saturday. 

