Nawaz appealing to ‘int’l establishment’ to save him, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday said former premier Nawaz Sharif is appealing to “international establishment” to save himself from going to jail.



Addressing a press conference at his Bani Gala residence, he said Israeli and Indian lobbies are busy conspiring against Pakistan and Nawaz’s statement has merely helped Indian stance.

“All Nawaz had to do was prove where is his money is coming from. He couldn’t so he started hurling attacks at institutions,” said Imran.

He then presented "four points" regarding the statement.



Imran said Nawaz should be put on the Exit Control List (ECL) as he might try to make a deal to escape the country.



The PTI chief then demanded that Nawaz violated his oath as the prime minister, and should be proceeded against under Article 6 of the Constitution.

"He hurt the national interests of Pakistan," Imran said.

Imran further said investigation should be carried out in Nawaz's sons' businesses in India.

"Shehbaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan should resign," was the fourth demand of Imran.

The PTI chief before putting his demands said Nawaz’s statements helped India considerably.



"Is PML-N a political party? A party is formed on an ideological basis. Parties remove leaders when they prove to be a burden for them," Imran said, giving examples of international leaders,

The PTI chief went on to ask whether the prime minister will do anything regarding the issue.

"I know you people won’t because you are not a political party but a syndicate of corruption," he said.

Nawaz, in a recent interview to Dawn newspaper, had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

His remarks were played up by the Indian media as an admission of Pakistan's involvement in the terrorist attacks, even though similar questions and statements have been raised from civilian and security officials in Pakistan earlier.