Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz appealing to ‘int’l establishment’ to save him, says Imran Khan

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 14, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday said former premier Nawaz Sharif is appealing to “international establishment” to save himself from going to jail.

Addressing a press conference at his Bani Gala residence, he said Israeli and Indian lobbies are busy conspiring against Pakistan and Nawaz’s statement has merely helped Indian stance.

“All Nawaz had to do was prove where is his money is coming from. He couldn’t so he started hurling attacks at institutions,” said Imran. 

He then presented "four points" regarding the statement. 

Imran said Nawaz should be put on the Exit Control List (ECL) as he might try to make a deal to escape the country.

The PTI chief then demanded that Nawaz violated his oath as the prime minister, and should be proceeded against under Article 6 of the Constitution. 

"He hurt the national interests of Pakistan," Imran said.

Imran further said investigation should be carried out in Nawaz's sons' businesses in India.

"Shehbaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan should resign," was the fourth demand of Imran.

The PTI chief before putting his demands said Nawaz’s statements helped India considerably.

"Is PML-N a political party? A party is formed on an ideological basis. Parties remove leaders when they prove to be a burden for them," Imran said, giving examples of international leaders,

NSC terms Nawaz's statement on Mumbai attacks 'incorrect and misleading'

The meeting was held at PM House and included country's senior military and civilian leadership

The PTI chief went on to ask whether the prime minister will do anything regarding the issue.

"I know you people won’t because you are not a political party but a syndicate of corruption," he said.

Nawaz, in a recent interview to Dawn newspaper, had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

His remarks were played up by the Indian media as an admission of Pakistan's involvement in the terrorist attacks, even though similar questions and statements have been raised from civilian and security officials in Pakistan earlier.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan expresses concerns over US embassy move to Jerusalem

Pakistan expresses concerns over US embassy move to Jerusalem

 Updated 31 minutes ago
US diplomat involved in Islamabad accident leaves Pakistan: diplomatic sources

US diplomat involved in Islamabad accident leaves Pakistan: diplomatic sources

 Updated 7 minutes ago
Imran ruined KP, Zardari looted Sindh: Shehbaz

Imran ruined KP, Zardari looted Sindh: Shehbaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council says first of Ramazan likely on Thursday

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council says first of Ramazan likely on Thursday

 Updated 2 hours ago
Massive traffic jam in Karachi leaves citizens frustrated

Massive traffic jam in Karachi leaves citizens frustrated

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Lahore hospital

Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Lahore hospital

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI sets up committee for new South Punjab province

PTI sets up committee for new South Punjab province

Updated 4 hours ago
Form a national commission against me if I am a traitor, says Nawaz

Form a national commission against me if I am a traitor, says Nawaz

 Updated 4 hours ago
Muhammad Ali Jinnah Park inaugurated in Canada's Winnipeg

Muhammad Ali Jinnah Park inaugurated in Canada's Winnipeg

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM