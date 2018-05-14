PTI sets up committee for new South Punjab province

Imran Khan chairs a meeting of party members. Photo: PTI Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has constituted a special committee to formulate a strategy for the creation of a separate South Punjab province.

Notification for formation of a committee to formulate strategy for a separate South Punjab province

According to a notification issued by the PTI Chairman Secretariat, the committee will “look into all necessary aspects and steps required in creation of a new province and submit an implementation plan to the party within a period of 100 days.”



The committee comprises Mir Balakh Sher Mazari as convener, PTI vice president Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jahangir Khan Tareen, Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Tahir Bashir Cheema and PML-N South Punjab defector Khusro Bakhtiar.

Last week, the Junoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaaz (JPSM) – a recently formed group of mostly former PML-N MPs from south Punjab, merged with the PTI on the condition that the party will ‘take practical and tangible steps for creation of south Punjab as a separate province’ within 100 days after coming into power.

Imran, on the occasion, had vowed that if his party came into power, he would prioritise the creation of a separate South Punjab province as well as the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.