Monday May 14 2018
GEO NEWS

Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Lahore hospital

GEO NEWS

Monday May 14, 2018

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was on Monday afternoon discharged from the Services Hospital, where he was being treated after being shot at.

Iqbal underwent two operations, one aimed at removing the bullet from his lower torso and the other to mend his broken elbow bone. He had sustained a fracture after the bullet scraped his elbow and then hit his lower abdomen.

Ahsan Iqbal chose government hospital for treatment to reinforce public trust, says son

Ahmad Iqbal says minister's medical condition will be reviewed by doctors' board on Monday

He was injured during an assassination attempt at a corner meeting in his constituency Narowal on May 6. The prime suspect in the case, Hussain, and his accomplice, Azeem, remain under custody of the law enforcement, while a joint investigation team has been probing the incident.

In a video message released today, Iqbal thanked the hospital staff for providing him with a good medical treatment.

“I chose a government hospital, and the way I was treated, it restored my faith in the public health sector,” he said.

Iqbal said the bullet in his body will keep reminding him that we need to make Pakistan a center of peace and harmony. We need to struggle to remove the menace of hate from the country, he added.

