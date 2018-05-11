Ahsan Iqbal chose government hospital for treatment to reinforce public trust, says son

Ahmad Iqbal addressing the media earlier this week. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal's son said on Friday that while his father was en route to Lahore for medical treatment following an assassination attack, he chose to be treated at a government hospital to reinforce public trust in state-run healthcare facilities.

"This was despite the fact that all arrangements had been made a private hospital in Lahore," Ahmad Iqbal said at a press conference today.

Speaking outside the hospital, Ahmad said his father is much better and is walking inside the room.

He explained that doctors will review his father's status tomorrow while the medical board will meet on Monday after which the future course of action will finalised.

"A number of high-profile individuals came to see him but doctors did not allow any interaction for fear of infection," he said further. He also appreciated that people ignored political differences and expressed sympathy with his father.

Ahmad also called for an inquiry into the leak of the investigation video of the primary suspect.

The minister waved to security personnel from the window of his hospital room on Thursday.



That was Iqbal's first appearance since his surgery.

The attack

The minister was injured during an assassination attempt at a corner meeting in his constituency Narowal on May 6.

The assailant, 21-year-old Abid Hussain, shot at Iqbal from a distance of 15 yards as the latter entered his vehicle to leave the rally ground in Kanjrur tehsil, according to a senior police official.



Iqbal underwent two operations, one aimed at removing the bullet from his lower torso and the other to mend his broken elbow bone. He had sustained a fracture after the bullet scraped his elbow and then hit his lower abdomen.

The prime suspect in the case, Hussain, and his accomplice, Azeem, remain under custody of the law-enforcement, while a joint investigation team has been probing the incident.