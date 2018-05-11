Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ahsan Iqbal chose government hospital for treatment to reinforce public trust, says son

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 11, 2018

Ahmad Iqbal addressing the media earlier this week. Photo: Geo News 

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal's son said on Friday that while his father was en route to Lahore for medical treatment following an assassination attack, he chose to be treated at a government hospital to reinforce public trust in state-run healthcare facilities.

"This was despite the fact that all arrangements had been made a private hospital in Lahore," Ahmad Iqbal said at a press conference today.

Speaking outside the hospital, Ahmad said his father is much better and is walking inside the room.

He explained that doctors will review his father's status tomorrow while the medical board will meet on Monday after which the future course of action will finalised. 

Ahsan Iqbal's health appears to be improving after surgery

The minister walks up to the window of his room at a Lahore hospital, waves to personnel deployed on security

"A number of high-profile individuals came to see him but doctors did not allow any interaction for fear of infection," he said further. He also appreciated that people ignored political differences and expressed sympathy with his father. 

Ahmad also called for an inquiry into the leak of the investigation video of the primary suspect. 

The minister waved to security personnel from the window of his hospital room on Thursday.

That was Iqbal's first appearance since his surgery.

The attack 

Assassination attempt: Ahsan Iqbal was an easy target, says primary suspect

Suspect Abid Hussain handed over to police on 10-day physical remand

The minister was injured during an assassination attempt at a corner meeting in his constituency Narowal on May 6.

The assailant, 21-year-old Abid Hussain, shot at Iqbal from a distance of 15 yards as the latter entered his vehicle to leave the rally ground in Kanjrur tehsil, according to a senior police official.

Iqbal underwent two operations, one aimed at removing the bullet from his lower torso and the other to mend his broken elbow bone. He had sustained a fracture after the bullet scraped his elbow and then hit his lower abdomen.

The prime suspect in the case, Hussain, and his accomplice, Azeem, remain under custody of the law-enforcement, while a joint investigation team has been probing the incident.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

COAS says hostile action along frontiers shall be responded befittingly: ISPR

COAS says hostile action along frontiers shall be responded befittingly: ISPR

 Updated 33 minutes ago
Over 14 hours load shedding hit Karachi

Over 14 hours load shedding hit Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistan’s progress linked to Karachi’s development, says PM Abbasi

Pakistan’s progress linked to Karachi’s development, says PM Abbasi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz says spirit still high despite disqualification

Nawaz says spirit still high despite disqualification

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Mazari calls for expelling Americans working for NGOs, aid agencies

Mazari calls for expelling Americans working for NGOs, aid agencies

 Updated 5 hours ago
Hyderabad SSP suspends policeman after getting stuck in traffic: sources

Hyderabad SSP suspends policeman after getting stuck in traffic: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
Khurram Dastgir given additional portfolio of Foreign Ministry

Khurram Dastgir given additional portfolio of Foreign Ministry

 Updated 8 hours ago
PML-N asks NAB chief to provide proof against Nawaz or step down

PML-N asks NAB chief to provide proof against Nawaz or step down

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former law minister Zahid Hamid announces he won't contest next general elections

Former law minister Zahid Hamid announces he won't contest next general elections

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM