Massive traffic jam in Karachi leaves citizens frustrated

Citizens faced hours-long traffic jam on II Chundrigarh Road in Karachi on May 14, 2018. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Long queues of vehicles were formed on Karachi's II Chundrigar Road as commuters remained stuck in a traffic gridlock Monday evening.

The traffic jam, which is said to be caused due to snap checking by security forces in different areas of the city, left commuters paralyzed in the metropolis.



Vehicles, including ambulances, were stalled for hours near the PIDC intersection on Dr Ziauddin Road. Commuters were left frustrated on the congested M.R Kyani Road, all the way from Government College of Commerce & Economics to the Shaheen Complex.

The worst affected areas included Mereweather Tower, Arts Council Intersection, Akbar Road, Regal Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, University Road, and Teen Talwar.

A number of vehicles were reported to have stopped in the middle of the roads after heating up and running out of fuel.

The traffic police personnel were seen preventing further jams but were unable to provide alternate routes to the motorists.

Later, in the evening, the Karachi traffic police said that all the obstructions on the roads were cleared. All the major roads of the city will be clear for the traffic, traffic police personnel had said.