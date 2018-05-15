Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday May 15 2018
By
REUTERS

BJP leading in Karnataka state election, vote count shows

By
REUTERS

Tuesday May 15, 2018

: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally ahead of the Karnataka state assembly elections in Bengaluru. Photo: REUTERS
 

NEW DELHI: India’s ruling party was leading on Monday but was short of an outright majority as votes were counted from an election in Karnataka seen as a gauge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity ahead of general elections next year.

Karnataka, currently ruled by the Congress party, is home to the technology hub of Bengaluru. It is the first major state electing an assembly this year and will be followed by three more.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 95 seats in the elections to the 225-seat state assembly, versus 77 for Congress, the Times Now news channel said. 

Another channel, CNN News 18, showed the BJP leading in 104 seats and Congress in 60.

The BJP now rules 21 of India’s 29 states.

A regional group, Janata Dal (Secular) together with smaller ally the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was leading in 41 seats and is likely to play kingmaker if no party emerges a clear winner.

Janata Dal leader H D Deve Gowda said his party would decide its position “once all the results are out”, CNN News 18 quoted the former Indian prime minister as saying.

Investors are watching the contest closely as they worry a loss for Modi would force him to double down on populist measures, such as extending farm loan waivers a year before the 2019 elections.

The benchmark Nifty extended gains to nearly 1 percent as the BJP improved its tally.

If Modi failed to capture Karnataka, a state of 66 million people, that would re-energise Congress under Rahul Gandhi, the fifth-generation scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that is trying to exploit dissatisfaction over a lack of jobs for young people and rising fuel prices.

Both Gandhi and Modi addressed rallies across the state to drum up support.

Comments

More From World:

Palestinians withdraw envoy to US over Israel embassy move

Palestinians withdraw envoy to US over Israel embassy move

 Updated 24 minutes ago
Second Palestinian martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes: ministry

Second Palestinian martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes: ministry

 Updated 2 hours ago
ICC vows to ‘take any action warranted’ over Gaza unrest

ICC vows to ‘take any action warranted’ over Gaza unrest

 Updated 4 hours ago
US imposes sanctions against Iran central bank governor

US imposes sanctions against Iran central bank governor

 Updated 5 hours ago
Saudi car show puts women in the driving seat

Saudi car show puts women in the driving seat

 Updated 5 hours ago
Israel acted with restraint in Gaza: US ambassador to UN

Israel acted with restraint in Gaza: US ambassador to UN

 Updated 5 hours ago
UK remains ‘prime destination’ for money laundering from Pakistan: NCA

UK remains ‘prime destination’ for money laundering from Pakistan: NCA

 Updated 6 hours ago
Global condemnations pour in as Gaza death toll reaches 60

Global condemnations pour in as Gaza death toll reaches 60

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistani taxi driver twice defeats Uber in UK courts

Pakistani taxi driver twice defeats Uber in UK courts

Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM