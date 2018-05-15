Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 15 2018
By
Web Desk

Three terrorists arrested from Dera Ghazi Khan: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 15, 2018

The army's media wing said IBOs were conducted in different areas of Baluchistan. Photo: File
 

RAWALPINDI: Three suspected terrorists were apprehended by the Punjab Rangers in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ghazi Khan besides ceasing a large number of weapons and ammunition on Tuesday, informed ISPR.

The army's media wing said in another IBOs, weapons and ammunition including explosives, IEDs, communication equipment and detonators were recovered from terrorist hideouts in Baluchistan. 

ISPR said that the IBOs were conducted in Toba Nokhani, Dera Murad Jamali, Uch, Sanjsila, Chabdar areas of Baluchistan.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM Abbasi, CM Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif

PM Abbasi, CM Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 21 minutes ago
Nepalese army chief discusses Pakistan's role in war against terrorism with Gen Bajwa

Nepalese army chief discusses Pakistan's role in war against terrorism with Gen Bajwa

Updated 3 minutes ago
Asghar Khan case: General Beg appears before FIA investigators

Asghar Khan case: General Beg appears before FIA investigators

 Updated 54 minutes ago
Demand of dates increases ahead of Ramazan

Demand of dates increases ahead of Ramazan

Updated an hour ago
Mumbai attacks case: ATC summons prosecution's last Pakistani witnesses

Mumbai attacks case: ATC summons prosecution's last Pakistani witnesses

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz ignores question on Shehbaz's support

Nawaz ignores question on Shehbaz's support

Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi gets a new zoo

Karachi gets a new zoo

 Updated 2 hours ago
Get ready for mango season

Get ready for mango season

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan calls for independent investigation into Israeli ‘state terrorism’ in Gaza

Pakistan calls for independent investigation into Israeli ‘state terrorism’ in Gaza

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM