Geo News obtains CCTV footage of car theft in Lahore

LAHORE: Geo News obtained Tuesday night the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of a car theft that took place here in 'G' Block of the city's Johar Town.

The CCTV video shows a man — on foot and wearing a shalwar kameez — walking towards the car. He then proceeds to open the vehicle's door, sits inside, and drives away.



The car, as per the CCTV footage, was parked outside the residence of Salman, the owner.

Salman further claimed that the police have refused to register a first information report (FIR) in this regard despite the crime taking place three days ago.