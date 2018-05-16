Here's how many hours it took to make Sonam's white dress for Cannes red carpet

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja. Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja is arguably one of the most stylish celebrities and has been championing red carpets with her fashion choices.

It was no different at the Cannes 2018 red carpet as Sonam stunned in a custom look by London-based couture label Ralph & Russo.

The actor, who recently tied the knot, wore a champagne tulle layered gown which resembled a lehenga and featured a crop top with three quarter sleeves and a side cape.

The floral hand embroidery of the gown was created with 43,000 pieces of Swarovski crystals and took over 9,500 hours to complete, according to Vogue India.

Speaking about Sonam’s look at Cannes this year, Tamara Ralph, creative director and one half of Ralph & Russo, told Vogue India, “2018 has been a huge year for Sonam, and I wanted her pieces to reflect that — for them to be impactful, to resonate grandeur and individuality. I also wanted to reflect on Sonam’s roots and celebrate her Indian heritage on a global stage.”



“Months of preparation and creation within our London atelier; a bespoke red-carpet look can often take many months, several fittings and thousands of hours to complete,” Ralph said when asked what goes into the making of a dress that causes a “wow moment” on the red carpet.

For her second red carpet appearance in Cannes this year, Sonam Kapoor opted for a beige and yellow Vera Wang gown.











