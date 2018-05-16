Two dead in Nepal plane crash

Two people died after a cargo plane crashed in Nepal during bad weather Wednesday, the latest aviation accident in the impoverished Himalayan nation. Photo: The Himalayan Times

KATHMANDU: Two people died after a cargo plane crashed in Nepal during bad weather Wednesday, the latest aviation accident in the impoverished Himalayan nation.

The Makalu Air flight lost contact moments after takeoff and crashed into a hillside not far from its destination in the remote northwestern district of Humla.

The wreckage was found scattered across a mountain at an altitude of 3,900 metres (12,800 feet).

"Bodies of both the pilot and co-pilot have been recovered from the crash site," district chief Madhav Prasad Dhungana told AFP.

"We believe it missed the route and crashed into a hillside, probably because of bad weather."

Nepal has a poor road network and many remote mountain communities rely on planes and helicopters to bring in basic goods.

But the country has a dismal safety record, which is largely blamed on inadequate maintenance and poor management.

Nepal-based airlines are banned from flying in European Union airspace because of safety concerns.

In March, 51 people were killed when a passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed at Kathmandu airport, the country´s deadliest accident in more than two decades.

Last month a Malaysian jet carrying 139 people aborted a takeoff and skidded into a muddy verge at the same airport, causing chaos and long delays. No one was hurt.