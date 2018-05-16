Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Shehbaz observes test run of Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Punjab CM commuted in the Orange train from Dera Gujjran to Lakshmi Chowk. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday observed test run of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) in Lahore.

Speaking to the media after 11 km test run in the metro train from Dera Gujjran station to Lakshmi Chowk station, Shehbaz said that had Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf not created hurdles, millions would have been traveling in the metro train.

“It’s a common man’s project. I won’t lie to the people like Imran Khan; people would be able to travel in Orange Line Metro Train in three-and-a-half months," he said.

"Those travelling via helicopters and airplanes are not aware of the woes of masses,” the Punjab CM took a jibe at the PTI chief, adding, "Niazi sahib, you wasted 22 months of this nation.

Supreme Court clears tracks for Orange Line Metro Train

SC had reserved its verdict in the case in April this year, after hearing petitions filed by Punjab govt against LHC's partial stay on the project

"The masses are now to sink the PTI's ship in 2018 elections," he added.

Shehbaz said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government couldn’t build new hospitals, neither schools in the province, and now it has started work on metro projects, which Imran once used to describe as 'Jangla Bus Service.'

He said that in opposing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the PTI had stooped down to enmity with the people. "People will avenge the PTI for delay in Orange Line Metro Train project." 

The Punjab chief minister further said that "Bani Gala and Bilawal House are pursuing the same politics." 

"They didn’t do any work in their respective provinces and consider me dangerous for the future of their politics," he lambasted.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

High-value LeJ target among three killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

High-value LeJ target among three killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

 Updated 41 minutes ago
Nation observes first of Ramazan with religious fervour

Nation observes first of Ramazan with religious fervour

Updated an hour ago
Five dead, six injured in traffic accident in District Attock: motorway sources

Five dead, six injured in traffic accident in District Attock: motorway sources

Updated 2 hours ago
Nisar advises PML-N to take 'rational approach to present situation'

Nisar advises PML-N to take 'rational approach to present situation'

 Updated 51 minutes ago
Nawaz ‘campaigning’ for PTI through ‘love fest with Modi’, says Imran

Nawaz ‘campaigning’ for PTI through ‘love fest with Modi’, says Imran

Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan Street Child football team reminds Bilawal Bhutto of unkept promises

Pakistan Street Child football team reminds Bilawal Bhutto of unkept promises

 Updated 8 hours ago
Cadet college corporal punishment: Police directed to dispel fear on campus

Cadet college corporal punishment: Police directed to dispel fear on campus

Updated 9 hours ago
Former PM Zafarullah Jamali resigns from National Assembly

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali resigns from National Assembly

Updated 10 hours ago
Imran's acquittal in SSP Asmatullah Junejo case challenged in IHC

Imran's acquittal in SSP Asmatullah Junejo case challenged in IHC

Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM