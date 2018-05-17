High-value LeJ target, two suicide bombers killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Wednesday killed a high-value target of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), along with two other terrorists, involved in the killings of more than 100 innocent people of Hazara community and police personnel, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



"Security Forces conducted an IBO [intelligence-based operation] in Killi Almas, Balochistan on pointation from apprehended HVT [high-value target] about [the] presence of suicide bombers along with other terrorists in hideouts," the statement read.



The ISPR said that two of the deceased were suicide bombers, while the third one was identified as Salman Badeni — LeJ head of Balochistan.

"During operation three terrorists including 2 suicide bombers and a high value target(HVT) Salman Badeni LeJ head of Balochistan killed."

Colonel Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence. Image: ISPR

The statement further noted that Colonel Sohail Abid of the Military Intelligence was martyred during the operation, which left four other soldiers injured — two critically.



"During intense exchange of fire Colonel Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence embraced shahdat while 4 soldiers got injured including 2 critical," the ISPR said.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Colonel Sohail Abid.

PM stated that Pakistan's valiant forces will not rest till the last traces of terrorist elements are wiped out from Pakistani soil.



"Our soldiers have paid the price of freedom with blood and their is no higher sacrifice than it. We as a nation are united than ever against the coward enemy", he said.