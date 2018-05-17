Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday May 17 2018
By
REUTERS

Trump says some migrants are 'animals'

By
REUTERS

Thursday May 17, 2018

US President Donald Trump — then the presidential candidate — speaks during a campaign rally at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker/Files
 

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump described some migrants as "animals" Wednesday, in a charged discussion about the border wall and law enforcement.

"We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in," Trump told California Republicans visiting the White House, "we are taking people out of the country."

"You wouldn't believe how bad these people are, these aren't people, these are animals and we're taking them out of the country."

Trump's remarks came after comments on migration and law enforcement, so-called "sanctuary cities" for immigrants, and the MS-13 gang.

Trump has often painted members of MS13 — a gang that originated in the United States but with roots in El Salvador — as "vicious" and "killers".

He has often conflated the gang with immigrants in general.

His most recent comment — loaded with echoes of Nazi language about Jews — was swiftly condemned by Democrats.

"Immigrants are human beings. Not animals, not criminals, not drug dealers, not rapists. They are human beings," said Colorado Congressman Jared Polis.

California Governor Jerry Brown said: "Trump is lying on immigration, lying about crime, and lying about the laws of California."

"Flying in a dozen Republican politicians to flatter him and praise his reckless policies changes nothing. We, the citizens of the fifth largest economy in the world, are not impressed," he said.

Comments

More From World:

Meghan Markle confirms her father will not attend royal wedding

Meghan Markle confirms her father will not attend royal wedding

 Updated 8 hours ago
Black Britons hope royal wedding heralds post-racial future

Black Britons hope royal wedding heralds post-racial future

 Updated 12 hours ago
Afghans, Pakistanis weave a livelihood on Emirati coast

Afghans, Pakistanis weave a livelihood on Emirati coast

 Updated 13 hours ago
Erdogan slams world's 'silence' on 'Israel's tyranny'

Erdogan slams world's 'silence' on 'Israel's tyranny'

 Updated 14 hours ago
EU leaders agree 'united approach' on Iran deal, trade

EU leaders agree 'united approach' on Iran deal, trade

 Updated 14 hours ago
With friends like Trump, who needs enemies: EU chief

With friends like Trump, who needs enemies: EU chief

 Updated 15 hours ago
US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadership

US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadership

 Updated 16 hours ago
US Senate approves bill in bid to retain net neutrality

US Senate approves bill in bid to retain net neutrality

 Updated 19 hours ago
US Senate panel releases details from its Trump Tower meeting probe

US Senate panel releases details from its Trump Tower meeting probe

 Updated 21 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM