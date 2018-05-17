Three of a family killed as dumper truck rams into car near Makran

MAKRAN: Three people died Wednesday night in a traffic accident on Makran Coastal Highway when a speeding dumper truck crashed into their car, Geo News reported, citing police officials and rescue authorities.

However, after the accident, which occurred on Balochistan's National Highway 10 (N-10), the truck driver fled the crime scene and, thus, was not arrested.

The three deceased, of whom one was a woman, belonged to the same family, the emergency response team said.

The bodies were moved to Ormara Civil Hospital, they added.