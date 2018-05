File Photo

ATTOCK: At least five people were killed and eight others wounded Wednesday night when a passenger van met a traffic accident here on the M1 Motorway, Geo News reported, citing police sources.



The passenger van overturned near Burhan Interchange, on the M1 Motorway, when one of its tyres burst, authorities said. It was on its way from Islamabad to Battagram.

The eight wounded people were shifted to Hassanabdal hospital, sources added.