Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI summons parliamentary party meeting today

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 17, 2018

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf summoned a parliamentary party meeting on Thursday to discuss the merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s controversial statement.

According to sources, PTI Chairperson Imran Khan will preside over the meeting where lawmakers from both the houses — Senate and National Assembly — will be present.

The meeting is likely to discuss the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas in KP, which would extend the jurisdiction of Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court to the tribal areas – a matter that has been under debate since quite some time now.

Recently, the federal government decided to approve a constitutional amendment that would serve as a means for merger, sources said.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee for Law and Justice was to approve the 30th Amendment of the Constitution before the lower house completed its tenure.

Govt to get 30th Amendment approved before NA term ends: sources

JUI-F, PKMAP oppose FATA's integration; opposition parties back government for approval of draft bill

However, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party head Mahmood Khan Achakzai remain displeased over the matter of merger.

Other than the merger, Nawaz’s controversial statement on Mumbai attacks would also be discussed at Thursday’s meeting.

Nawaz’s statements were unanimously rejected by the National Security Committee, which called them false during a meeting held over the issue on May 14.

However, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi held a news conference soon after, saying the media had misquoted the former premier. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Temperatures likely to soar up to 43°C in Karachi over next few days: PMD

Temperatures likely to soar up to 43°C in Karachi over next few days: PMD

 Updated 5 minutes ago
Asghar Khan case: Aslam Beg, Asad Durrani come face to face

Asghar Khan case: Aslam Beg, Asad Durrani come face to face

 Updated 32 minutes ago
Cabinet approves tabling FATA Reforms Bill in NA

Cabinet approves tabling FATA Reforms Bill in NA

Updated 32 minutes ago
Security forces foil Quetta terror bid: All attackers killed, says ISPR

Security forces foil Quetta terror bid: All attackers killed, says ISPR

 Updated 48 minutes ago
2018 elections: Date to be announced after consultation, says ECP

2018 elections: Date to be announced after consultation, says ECP

 Updated 2 hours ago
British Pakistani becomes youngest mayor of Worcester

British Pakistani becomes youngest mayor of Worcester

 Updated 3 hours ago
Martyred Colonel Sohail Abid laid to rest with full military honours

Martyred Colonel Sohail Abid laid to rest with full military honours

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Nawaz in cahoots with establishment for past 30 years: Zardari

Nawaz in cahoots with establishment for past 30 years: Zardari

Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N stands with Nawaz, will defeat 'aliens': Rana Sanaullah

PML-N stands with Nawaz, will defeat 'aliens': Rana Sanaullah

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM